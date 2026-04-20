Walleye Weekly No. 26: April 20, 2026

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 43-17-7-5, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Thursday, April 16 at Fort Wayne (4-1 Win)

Friday, April 17 vs. Wheeling (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Thursday, April 23 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Saturday, April 25 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., 1370 WSPD, BCSN, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Momentum Shift: The Toledo Walleye closed their regular season slate against a pair of eventual-division winners, and they won both games, outscoring them 9-3. Toledo went into Fort Wayne needing to win in regulation to keep their hopes at winning the Central Division alive, and they got the job done, taking a 4-1 win. The Fish needed to replicate on Friday at home against the Wheeling Nailers to put the pressure all on Fort Wayne, and they got over the hump against the Nailers, taking a 5-2 victory. However, the Komets beat the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday to claim the division for themselves, as the Toledo Walleye finish the regular season in second place with 98 points (43-17-7-5). But that is now in the rearview, as the Fish turn their attention to their tenth consecutive run for the Kelly Cup as the fourth overall seed in the ECHL, claiming home ice against any team that did not win the Mountain, South or Central divisions (Kansas City, Florida & Fort Wayne).

Another Mayoral Campaign: Forward Brandon Hawkins had a season for the ages. The back-to-back MVP continually added accolades to his no-doubt ECHL Hall of Fame resumé when it is all said-and-done. Earlier this month, he passed former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach (393) for the most points in Toledo Walleye History. Hawkins leads the team in points (405), goals (186), power-play goals (66), power-play points (155), game-winning goals (30), first goals (28), insurance goals (26), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (14), and shots (1,567). His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 39 more points to tie that record. The last of Berschbach's records that "The Mayor" has to knock down are games played (376; needs 49), assists (277, needs 58), and power-play assists (99, needs 10). The two franchise legends have gone back-and-forth in the +/- column, as Hawkins claims an 80-77 lead. Over the course of the year, Hawkins has hit 400 professional and ECHL games, 300 Walleye games, 400 Walleye points, the franchise records for both points and power-play points, 400 ECHL points, 200 pro and ECHL goals and 200 Walleye assists. He finishes the 2025-26 campaign with 78 points (35G, 43A) in 69 games, racking up 20 penalty minutes and a +6. He led the ECHL with 14 power-play goals and 300 shots, finished second in points with 78 and goals with 35, and tied for second in power play points (32). He closed his fourth consecutive All-ECHL First Team season on a seven-game point streak (5G, 7A).

Putting the Power in Power Play: The Toledo Walleye ran out a power play unit that was far and away the best in minor league hockey. In fact, (save for the additional ten games) the Toledo Walleye ran the second-best power-play unit across the ECHL, AHL and NHL. As only the NHL's Edmonton Oilers (30.6%) had a better season with a man-advantage across the top three leagues in North American professional hockey. The 29.9% conversion rate blows the previous franchise record out of the water (25.2% in 2023-24) and was the best in the ECHL by more than 5%. Fort Wayne finished in second with a 24.7% power play. The two Central Division rivals both had the top percentages at home, as Toledo outpaced them there by nearly 4% (29.8%-26.1%), and the Walleye also had the best road power play at 30.1%, beating second-best Allen (24.7%) by nearly 5.5%.

Great Times in the Glass City: The Toledo Walleye have put themselves in-line to do something special during the 2026-27 season, but none of it would be possible without the amazing fanbase in Toledo. The Walleye have officially sold out back-to-back regular seasons, setting a new franchise season attendance record of 289,399, which beats last year's record of 289,348. The sellout streak is up to 116 games, and has boosted the number to 387 total sellouts of the Huntington Center between the regular season and playoffs. Now, a second streak gets some time in the sun, as Toledo has sold out 41 consecutive playoff games dating back to May 3, 2019 in game two of the division finals against Cincinnati.

The New Run Begins: The Toledo Walleye begin their tenth consecutive "Run for the Kelly Cup" on Thursday as they welcome the Bloomington Bison into the Huntington Center for their first ever playoff matchup, with game two between the two teams at home on Saturday. The Walleye went 5-2-2 against the Bison this season, and 4-0-2 against them at home.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1G, 2A, +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Matt Jurusik (W, 1 GA, 28 SV)







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