Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears are all smiles after a goal

(Orlando Solar Bears) Orlando Solar Bears are all smiles after a goal(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears finished the 2025-26 season on Sunday night, falling short after a three-goal comeback. Orlando finished the season 29-38-4-1

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AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 29-38-4-1 (.438 - 7th South Division)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 53 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 22 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Aaron Luchuk - 31 assists

PIM LEADER: Tyler Drevitch - 92 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Xavier Lapointe, Connor Eddy - +1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Saturday, April 18 at South Carolina Stingrays (0-6 L)

A season-high, eight penalty kills for the Solar Bears made it difficult for Orlando to get started Saturday night in North Charleston. Charlie Combs, Mikey Adamson, and Jaylen Luypen all recorded three-point games, while Garin Bjorklund shut the door for the Stingrays. The loss ended the Solar Bears three-game winning streak.

Saturday, April 19 at Jacksonville Icemen (5-7 L)

The Solar Bears found themselves down 5-2 in the second period, but battled all the way back with three straight goals to tie. Jacksonville capitalized on a late scoring chance with just 1:12 remaining and added an empty net goal for a 7-5 decision. Mark Cooper and Anthony Bardaro each recorded two assists, while veteran forward Craig Martin scored three goals for the Icemen.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk appeared in all 72 regular season games for a second consecutive season. Luchuk has played in 167 consecutive regular season games for the Solar Bears.

Jarid Lukosevicius scored six goals in his final seven games.

Tyler Bird recorded points in four of his last five games.

Orlando was 24-1-0-0 when leading after two periods this season.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupy a spot on NHL playoff rosters - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 0 GP, 0-0, .000

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 0 GP, 0-0, .000

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Edmonton Oilers - 0 GP, 0-0, .000

Brandon Halverson - Goaltender - Tampa Bay Lightning - 0 GP, 0-0, .000

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ECHL Stories from April 20, 2026

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