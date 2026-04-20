Stingrays Weekly Report - April 20

Published on April 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays celebrate a goal(South Carolina Stingrays)

The South Carolina Stingrays clinched home-ice in the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators after victories over Savannah on Friday and Orlando on Saturday. South Carolina finished the regular season in second place in the South Division and now prepares for the Gladiators in the South Division Semifinals.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 20, 2026

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - APRIL 20

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays clinched home-ice in the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators after victories over Savannah on Friday and Orlando on Saturday. South Carolina finished the regular season in second place in the South Division and now prepares for the Gladiators in the South Division Semifinals.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 45-23-1-3 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 17 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 6-3 W

South Carolina never trailed on Friday night at Enmarket Arena as the Stingrays took a 3-0 lead in the first period. After Savannah chipped away at the deficit in the second to make it a one-goal game, Kaden Bohlsen and Ludwig Persson iced the contest in the third with goals to give the Stingrays a 6-3 win.

Saturday, April 18 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6-0 W

Garin Bjorklund stopped all 22 shots he faced while Jalen Luypen, Mikey Adamson and Charlie Combs all had three points as the Stingrays rolled to a 6-0 victory over Orlando. Simon Pinard recorded his 18th multi-point game of the season in the victory and eclipsed the 30 goal mark for the second time in his career.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Simon Pinard (30)

Assists: Simon Pinard (43)

Points: Simon Pinard (73)

Plus/Minus: Nolan Krenzen (+22)

Penalty Minutes: Ben Hawerchuk (124)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka* (7)

Wins: Seth Eisele (18)

Goals Against Average: Jesper Vikman* (1.75)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.935)

*Denotes player is currently with AHL's Hershey Bears

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Game One | Friday, April 24 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Game Two | Saturday, April 25 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 6:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

Bring on the Glads: With the victories over Savannah and Orlando, South Carolina has clinched the two seed in the South Division and has home-ice advantage in the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators. During the regular season, the Stingrays went 5-3-0-1 against Atlanta.

Home Sweet Home: South Carolina has been one of the best teams at home in the ECHL. The Stingrays finished the regular season with 26 wins at home, the second most in the league, only trailing the Brabham Cup winners, Kansas City. South Carolina finished the year with a +26 goal differential at home.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, April 24, for Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or stingrayshockey.com.

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