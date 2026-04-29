Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer Julia Phillips Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are pleased to announce that Head Athletic Trainer Julia Phillips has been selected as the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year, presented by Warrior Hockey. The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Phillips is in her second season with the Stingrays after joining the club before the 2024-25 season. Prior to joining the Stingrays, she served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Wichita Thunder during the 2023-24 season. The two seasons prior, she was the Head Athletic Trainer for the British Columbia Hockey League's Wenatchee Wild.
Before her first full-time hockey job, Phillips studied at the University of Central Florida, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences and a Master's Degree in athletic training. As a graduate student at UCF, Phillips interned for the Orlando Solar Bears.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2025-26 Julia Phillips, South Carolina Stingrays
2024-25 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, May 1, for Game 5 of the South Division Semifinals against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or stingrayshockey.com.
2026-27 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays at 843-744-7418.
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026
- Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer Julia Phillips Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
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