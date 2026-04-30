Komets Take 3-1 Series Lead
Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets returned to Fishers Event Center with sights on taking a 3-1 series lead against the Fuel.
With the Fuel on the penalty kill, the Komets found the back of the net late in the first period as Austin Magera took a pass from Matt Miller that deflected off the stick of Indy goaltender Owen Flores and into the net to give the Komets the lead at 19:05.
In the second period, Matt Miller lit the lamp to push the Komet lead to 2-0 on a power-play at 10:07, but the Fuel answered at 14:29 to cut the lead back to one heading into the second intermission.
Rookie Reid Pabich gave the Komets another two-goal lead with his first goal of the playoffs at 4:07. As time ticked away, the Fuel pressed, scoring a goal with the extra skater at 18:43 to back the lead down to one goal, but Sam Jonsson held the remainder of regulation, getting the win, making 20 saves.
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