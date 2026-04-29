Toledo's Wozniak Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Adam Wozniak of the Toledo Walleye is the 2025-26 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.
A native of Northwest Ohio, Wozniak began his career with the Walleye in 2016, when he served as the Assistant Equipment Manager. In 2021, after four seasons in that role, he was hired as the Equipment Manager for the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. Wozniak returned to Toledo as the team's Head Equipment Manager prior to the 2024-25 season.
ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
2025-26 Adam Wozniak, Toledo Walleye
2024-25 Skylar Garver, Fort Wayne Komets
2023-24 Justin Sturtz. Kansas City Mavericks
2022-23 Travis Ward, South Carolina Stingrays
2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions
2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers
2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones
2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals
2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel
2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks
2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards
2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators
2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers
2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears
2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors
2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder
2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons
2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals
2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers
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- Toledo's Wozniak Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - ECHL
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