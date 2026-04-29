Toledo's Wozniak Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Adam Wozniak of the Toledo Walleye is the 2025-26 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers.

A native of Northwest Ohio, Wozniak began his career with the Walleye in 2016, when he served as the Assistant Equipment Manager. In 2021, after four seasons in that role, he was hired as the Equipment Manager for the Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit. Wozniak returned to Toledo as the team's Head Equipment Manager prior to the 2024-25 season.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2025-26 Adam Wozniak, Toledo Walleye

2024-25 Skylar Garver, Fort Wayne Komets

2023-24 Justin Sturtz. Kansas City Mavericks

2022-23 Travis Ward, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Jean Huynh, Trois-Rivières Lions

2020-21 ECHL Equipment Managers

2019-20 Chris Burke, Cincinnati Cyclones

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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