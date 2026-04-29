ECHL Transactions - April 29

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 29, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Mitchell Becker, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke Reid, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Mason Wheeler, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve

Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on Reserve

Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Brown, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dru Krebs, D Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Bookman, D Placed on Reserve

Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Blake Murray, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Shawn Element, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on Reserve

Add Miles Gendron, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jake Willets, D Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ryan Sullivan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Reilly Webb, D Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Michael O'Leary, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Sloan Stanick, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Lockhart, F Placed on Reserve







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