ECHL Transactions - April 29
Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 29, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Mitchell Becker, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke Reid, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Mason Wheeler, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cullen Ferguson, D Placed on Reserve
Add Brandon Yeamans, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Seung Jae Lee, D Placed on Reserve
Add Brenden Datema, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Kalienikovas, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Reid Pabich, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Brown, F Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dru Krebs, D Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Atkinson, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Bookman, D Placed on Reserve
Add Tyson Feist, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Blake Murray, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Shawn Element, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Add Austin Saint, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Alec Butcher, F Placed on Reserve
Add Miles Gendron, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jake Willets, D Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ryan Sullivan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Reilly Webb, D Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Michael O'Leary, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Sloan Stanick, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Mike Posma, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Lockhart, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 29 - ECHL
- Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer Julia Phillips Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Phillips Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - ECHL
- Defenseman Reilly Webb Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo's Wozniak Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - ECHL
- Americans Moving on to Round 2 - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Fall in Final Seconds, Late Score from Rodzinski Seals 4-3 Loss in Game 4 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Eliminated in 6-3 Loss to Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Defeat Komets 6-4 at Home in Game 3 - Indy Fuel
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