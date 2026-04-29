South Carolina's Phillips Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Wednesday that Julia Phillips of the South Carolina Stingrays is the 2025-26 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's athletic trainers.
Phillips is in her second season with the Stingrays after joining the club before the 2024-25 season. Prior to joining the Stingrays, she served as the Head Athletic Trainer for the Wichita Thunder during the 2023-24 season. The two seasons prior, she was the Head Athletic Trainer for the British Columbia Hockey League's Wenatchee Wild.
Before her first full-time hockey job, Phillips studied at the University of Central Florida, where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Health Services/Allied Health/Health Sciences and a Master's Degree in athletic training. As a graduate student at UCF, Phillips interned for the Orlando Solar Bears.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2025-26 Julia Phillips, South Carolina Stingrays
2024-25 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2023-24 Cody Lindhorst, Kalamazoo Wings
2022-23 Jordan Dutton, Allen Americans
2021-22 Tim Murray, Cincinnati Cyclones
2020-21 ECHL Athletic Trainers
2019-20 George Bullock, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Nick Potter, Kansas City Mavericks
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026
- Stingrays Head Athletic Trainer Julia Phillips Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Phillips Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - ECHL
- Defenseman Reilly Webb Recalled by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo's Wozniak Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - ECHL
- Americans Moving on to Round 2 - Allen Americans
- Gladiators Fall in Final Seconds, Late Score from Rodzinski Seals 4-3 Loss in Game 4 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Eliminated in 6-3 Loss to Americans - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Defeat Komets 6-4 at Home in Game 3 - Indy Fuel
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.