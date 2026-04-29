Fuel Defeat Komets 6-4 at Home in Game 3

Published on April 29, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS- The Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets for the third game of the Central Division Semifinals on Tuesday night. After going down 2-0 in the series over the weekend, the Fuel fired back at Fort Wayne with a dominant 6-4 victory.

1ST PERIOD

Tyler Paquette opened the scoring at 2:50 with a goal assisted by Trevor Zins and Kyle Aucoin. This put the Fuel up 1-0 early.

Fort Wayne answered back with a goal by Austin Magera at 3:34 to tie the game.

Jordan Martin took the game's first penalty at 5:25. He sat for two minutes for tripping, but Indy killed it off successfully.

At 8:31, Thomas Sinclair took a holding penalty. This gave the Fuel their first power play of the game. While Indy was putting pressure on, Fort Wayne's Dru Krebs took a high sticking minor penalty.

With a 5-on-3 chance, the Fuel capitalized with a goal by Matt Petgrave. With the help of Tyler Weiss and Marcus Joughin, he made it 2-1 in favor of Indy.

Still on the power play, Chase Dafoe scored with assists from Joughin and Cody Laskosky. This put the Fuel up 3-1.

After one period, Indy was leading 3-1 while outshooting the Komets, 12-2.

2ND PERIOD

At 6:13, Jordan Martin scored to give Indy a 4-1 lead. Harrison Israels and Tyler Weiss claimed the assists on that goal.

Less than two minutes later, Fort Wayne's Brady Stonehouse scored, making it 4-2.

Jordan Martin scored his second goal of the game at 16:12. Israels picked up his second assist of the night with the primary assist while Joughin collected his third point of the night with the secondary assist.

That is how the second frame ended, with the Fuel up 5-2 while outshooting the Komets, 23-14.

After the period ended, both teams lingered on the ice as they participated in some extracurricular activities but that was eventually broken up.

3RD PERIOD

Weiss collected his third point of the night on Indy's sixth goal at 3:26. Petgrave and Israels had the assists.

At 5:33, Fort Wayne captain Alex Aleardi took a cross checking penalty but it was killed off.

Indy's Owen Robinson sat next at 9:54 for tripping. Fort Wayne capitalized on their power play with a goal from William Dufour. That made it 6-3, still in favor of the Fuel.

With about two minutes to go, Fort Wayne pulled Nathan Day from net. There were a few empty net chances for the Fuel, but ultimately the Komets scored with the advantage to make it 6-4. The goal came from Matt Copponi.

Time expired soon after with the Fuel taking a dominant 6-4 win over Fort Wayne, while outshooting them 29-26.







ECHL Stories from April 29, 2026

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