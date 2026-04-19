Fuel Win, 4-3, Against the Nailers in Their Final Regular Season Game

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - The Indy Fuel finished out the regular season in Wheeling, Pennsylvania with a come-from-behind win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

1ST PERIOD

The game got off to a tough start for Indy, only fourteen seconds into the game. Zach Urdahl scored on the first shot of the game, putting the Fuel down by one early in the period.

After consecutive icing calls on Indy, the Nailers struck for the second time. Mike Posma put one past Weeks at 8:44, putting the Fuel down 2-0.

At 10:31, Tyler Paquette cut the Nailers lead in half with a lead pass from Matt Petgrave to Owen Robinson into the Nailers zone. The former Nailer finished it off, giving the Fuel some life in the period.

With 2:07 left in the period, seven penalties were handed out between the two teams. Chris Cameron was called two minutes for tripping, five minutes for fighting, and a 10 minute game misconduct. Michael Marchesan was called for five minutes for fighting. Wheeling's Matthew Quercia was called twice for fighting and a game misconduct. The Fuel were shorthanded but killed the penalty.

After an eventful last few minutes, the period ended with Indy outshooting Wheeling 13-8.

2ND PERIOD

Just 1:57 into the second period, Brayden Edwards scored from Armstrong and Thompson to put the Nailers up 3-1.

After creating big chances, the Fuel finally cashed in off a rebound from Robinson, assisted by Trevor Zins and Petgrave at 11:31, making it 3-2 Wheeling.

The Fuel tied the game at 15:29 in the second. The goal was scored by Christian Berger, assisted by Robinson, tying the game at 3-3.

The last few minutes of the game winded down with some scrappy plays from both sides, but the period ended with no penalties. After two, the Fuel outshot the Nailers 35-15.

3RD PERIOD

The period began with an Indy power play just 1:52 into the period. Brayden Edwards sat two minutes for high-sticking, but the Fuel did not capitalize.

Immediately after, Mike Posma took a two minute penalty for roughing, putting the Fuel on a five on three power play.

The Nailers killed the penalty but at 5:04, Chase Dafoe scored his first ECHL goal, giving the Fuel their first lead of the game. Petgrave earned an assist, his third of the night.

Chase Dafoe was then called for delay of game and sat for two minutes at 7:56.

Shortly after, Jadon Joseph heard the whistle for holding and put the Nailers back on the power play at 10:00. The Nailers did not capitalize.

With a few timely saves from Mitchell Weeks, the Fuel fended off the Nailers extra attacker and took the win in Wheeling with a final score of 4-3.

--INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM--







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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