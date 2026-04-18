Rush Game Notes: April 18, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Chyzowski (left) and defenseman Bobby Russell

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Ryan Chyzowski (left) and defenseman Bobby Russell(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, host the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the season finale. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period to stun the Tahoe Knight Monsters in overtime, 4-3, at The Monument Ice Arena on Friday. Ryan Wagner won the game in sudden-death OT on a give-and-go with Quinn Olson at the net front. After a scoreless first period which featured strong goaltending, the Knight Monsters' offense fired the first salvo in the second period. Sloan Stanick scored twice and Luke Adam extended the Tahoe lead to 3-0 before the intermission. Facing a three-goal deficit, the Rush came out hot in the third period. Briley Wood buried his 10th of the year on the opening shift. Then, Cameron Buhl wired home his 21st on a quick transition setup from Brett Davis to make it a one-goal game with 14 minutes to play. Rapid City earned a power play later in the third and made no mistake. Ryan Chyzowski slotted a backdoor tap-in from Davis to tie the game with 7:20 remaining. After two clutch penalty kills, Wagner produced the only shot on goal at 2:08 of the sudden death to complete the largest comeback of the year.

ANOTHER THREE-GOAL COMEBACK

Another day, another overtime for the Rush after a three-goal comeback. On Sunday in Utah, Rapid City was on the wrong side of a rally. The Grizzlies came back from 4-1 down in the third period to force OT, only for Clay Hanus to break the Utahns' hearts. Last night at home, the Rush overcame a 3-0 deficit in the final period and completed the comeback in overtime.

A GAME OF RUNS

The Rush scored the last four goals of the game to turn a sure loss into two points. Amazingly, it is the sixth time this season that Rapid City has scored at least four consecutive goals against the Knight Monsters and the first run to end in overtime. Four straight matchups have featured a lead change.

HANGIN' TEN

Rapid City improved to an astounding 10-1-2 record against Tahoe with last night's win. The Rush became the sixth team this season to win double-digit games against a singular opponent. Kansas City leads the way in that category with a 13-2 head-to-head record against Wichita.

IRONMAN

When Chaz Smedsrud takes the ice tonight, he will become the only man this season to play in all 72 games with the Rush. Smedsrud has not missed a game since his trade to Rapid City in October 2024. Tonight is his 140th game in a Rush uniform.

WELCOME TO THE 30-GOAL CLUB

Ryan Chyzowski's power play goal in the third period wasn't just a significant game-tying goal for his team. The backdoor tap-in lifted Chyzowski into the 30-goal club for the first time as a pro. The Kamloops, B.C. native has scored 31 between the Rush and Wranglers, far exceeding his previous season-high of 18 goals.

TORCH LOVES FREE HOCKEY

Nathan Torchia must have an affinity for overtime. Not only has he been in net for three consecutive sudden-death periods, five of Torchia's eight decisions this season have come beyond regulation. The rookie from Baden, Ont. earned his first home win of the year last night, He is 2-0-1 with a .918 save percentage since last Saturday.

RUSH GOALTENDERS, STAND UP

The Rush's three goaltenders on opening night- Nathan Torchia, Connor Murphy, and Arsenii Sergeev- all posted wins in a 24-hour period. Murphy made 50 saves on 52 shots against the Colorado Eagles last night, and Sergeev won his NHL debut at the Saddledome on Friday.

A SALUTE TO THE SHERIFF

Garrett Klotz played his 700th professional game yesterday. Tonight, the Rush are holding a pregame ceremony for Klotz with his family in attendance at The Monument Ice Arena. 'The Sheriff' is Rapid City's all-time leader in penalty minutes. He has played eight of his 18 pro seasons with the Rush, and it was here in Rapid City were Klotz met his wife and started a family.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.

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ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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