Rush Game Notes: April 17, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, host the Tahoe Knight Monsters for the final two games of the regular season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MDT on Friday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Clay Hanus buried a one-timer in overtime to give the Rapid City Rush a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies in an emotional final game in Grizzlies history at the Maverik Center on Sunday. Cameron Buhl opened the scoring with a shorthanded penalty shot in the final minute of the first period, his 20th goal of the season. After Utah tied the game early in the second, Rapid City's offense came alive. Cole Tymkin pounded home his first goal with the Rush from the low shot to reclaim the lead. Hanus doubled the advantage on a long seeing-eye shot on the power play. Quinn Olson then chipped a breakaway wrister into the upper reaches of the net, and the Rush led 4-1 at the second intermission. Facing defeat in their final period in team history, the Grizzlies mounted an incredible comeback. Utah scored three times, including a 6-on-5 strike with 1:21 remaining, to tie the game. 3-on-3 overtime went Rapid City's way. On a scramble play, Quinn Olson set up Hanus in the slot, and the defenseman one-timed home his second of the game to close the book on the Maverik Center.

HE DID IT!

Here's something we weren't expecting to write 36 hours ago: Arsenii Sergeev has won a National Hockey League game. The 23-year-old was called up to the Flames due to Devin Cooley suffering an illness yesterday morning and received his first NHL start that night. All he did was stop 27 out of 28 shots against the playoff-bound Los Angeles Kings. A true success story of hockey's development ladder, Sergeev began his career with the Rush and won six games, went to the Wranglers in December and became their top starter, then capped off a whirlwind rookie season in the NHL. Of note, Sergeev recorded a win in his first start at each of the three levels.

NUMBER NINE

Arsenii Sergeev became the ninth Rush alumnus to reach the National Hockey League, joining Michael Bunting, Adin Hill, Erik Kallgren, Marek Langhamer, Dysin Mayo, Dakota Mermis, Ivan Prosvetov, and Rory Kerins. He is the second man to do it in the Calgary system, and he and Kerins shared the ice together on Friday.

THE CLAY HANUS GAME

Sunday was Clay Hanus' magnum opus of his burgeoning pro career. After scoring a power play goal in the second period, the rookie defenseman blocked a shot off his face in the third. Hanus returned to the game and looked in top form as he buried the overtime winner. He recorded his first multi-goal game, plus his first power play and game winning goals all in the same night.

RAISE THE TORCH

Nathan Torchia had himself one heck of a weekend in Utah. The rookie did everything he could in a 2-1 overtime loss on Saturday, then made 41 saves in Sunday's OT win. Overall, Torchia came up with 69 saves on 75 shots (.920) in two starts.

AN EMOTIONAL SCENE

While the Rush got the last laugh in the rivalry, it was a teary-eyed scene at the Maverik Center on Sunday, as over 7,000 fans showed out for the final game in Utah Grizzlies history. The team announced before the season they will move to Trenton, N.J. over the summer, ending a 31-year history in the state of Utah. Droves of fans stayed for hours after the game to write messages on the ice and get autographs signed.

THAT'S A PLAYMAKER

While he may be known for his goal-scoring, Ryan Chyzowski picked up three assists for the first time this season on Sunday, which lifted him to the 50-point mark in his first year with the Rush. Chyzowski had not recorded a 'playmaker' since April 9, 2023 with the now-defunct Newfoundland Growlers.

NO SOPHOMORE SLUMP

Cameron Buhl put a bow on his incredible sophomore season with a shorthanded, penalty shot goal in the first period last Sunday. Buhl reached the 20-goal mark, a fivefold increase from his rookie year, while also showing off a reputation for versatility (he played with three different line combinations in Utah.) The South St. Paul, Minn. native was the first newcomer announced by Dave Smith.

KILLED 'EM OFF

Penalty kills won the weekend across the board in Utah, especially Rapid City's: the Rush killed 12 of the Grizzlies' 13 power plays and picked up a shorthanded goal. The club ended the weekend ahead against Utah's top-ten power play. They prepare to face Tahoe's fourth-ranked unit this weekend.

ONE LAST GO WITH TAHOE

We have come to the end of the line in year 18, and it is only fitting that it ends with the Rush's most frequent matchup. While this game is meaningless in the standings- Tahoe is locked into the fourth playoff position- Rapid City looks to continue their impressive season series against the Knight Monsters, which they lead, 9-3.

The Rapid City Rush close out the season with a pair of action-packed games on April 17th and 18th against the Tahoe Knight Monsters! Friday, April 17th is Pucks & Paws Night, featuring wiener dog races. Saturday, April 18th is Star Wars Night with a red lightsaber giveaway. Head to www.rapidcityrush.com or call 605-716-7825 to secure your seats today.







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