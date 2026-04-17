Allen's Watts Receives 2025-26 ECHL Sportsmanship Award

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans

(Allen Americans) Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans(Allen Americans)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brayden Watts of the Allen Americans is the recipient of the ECHL Sportsmanship Award for 2025-26 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

The award is presented annually to the player who is judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

The ECHL will announce the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as Rookie of the Year on Monday.

Brandon Hawkins of Toledo finished second, followed by Idaho's Liam Malmquist, Simon Pinard of South Carolina and Norfolk's Brady Fleurent.

Watts is tied for second in the ECHL with 49 assists and tied for third with 73 points while being assessed just 10 penalty minutes in 69 games this season. The sixth-year pro has set career-highs this season in goals, assists and points.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2025-26 Brayden Wattts, Allen Americans

2024-25 Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

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ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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