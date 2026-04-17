South Carolina's Rodzinski Receives 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - South Carolina's Romain Rodzinski has been selected as the recipient of the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award.

Each ECHL team was given the opportunity to nominate a player for their efforts supporting community and charitable causes during the 2025-26 season. The nominations were voted on by League Office personnel.

Rodzinski has exemplified the Stingrays' commitment to community engagement. Since joining the team late last season, he has gone above and beyond in supporting more than 20 community initiatives, dedicating over 30 hours to causes ranging from youth programs and children's hospitals to local fundraising events and animal adoption efforts. Through hands-on involvement - whether volunteering at events, visiting patients, mentoring youth hockey players or connecting with fans - Rodzinski has made a meaningful, lasting impact on the greater Charleston community.

Among Rodzinski's community efforts during the 2025-26 season were:

Movember Challenge - Volunteered as a member of the Stingrays Movember Team in support of the ECHL Mustache Cup, a campaign focused on raising awareness and funds for men's mental health and cancer research. Throughout November, he grew out his mustache to help drive fan engagement and encourage donations. Thanks in part to his efforts, the Stingrays raised $4,563 in support of the Movember initiative, contributing to an important cause in the community.

Scoops with a Player - Attended an event at Bruster's Ice Cream benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters. During the two-hour event, he took orders, scooped ice cream, and connected with fans while encouraging support and donations. With 10% of all sales donated, the event raised $500 for the organization, supporting its mission of serving youth in the community.

Lumber Jills Axe Throwing - Participated in a Lumber Jills event, where he took part in axe throwing and connected with fans during a two-hour session. He encouraged donations to support Jeans Angels, an organization dedicated to uplifting the underprivileged, homeless, and victims of trauma by providing immediate relief. His involvement helped raise awareness and support for their mission.

MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital - Visited patients and families, bringing and signing Stingrays items, coloring with patients, and playing games with the children. He also donated tickets to families who were able to attend an upcoming Stingrays game, helping create meaningful moments and something to look forward to.

Stingrays Community Night - Participated in a Stingrays Community Night at the North Charleston Community Resource Center, an organization that supports more than 14,000 low-income families across the Lowcountry. Alongside teammate Connor Mayer, he donated teddy bears from the Teddy Bear Toss and distributed backpacks filled with items for the children in attendance, while also teaching and playing street hockey with them. Families were provided with food and essential items to take home, supporting the organization's mission and creating a positive experience for everyone involved. As Rodzinski noted, "I love getting involved in communities all across Charleston, but it means a little extra to spend time in North Charleston where we play."

Famulari's Guest Bartending Event - Spent two and a half hours at Famulari's serving fans and supporting those in need through a community-driven initiative. During the event, fans had the opportunity to purchase an additional slice, which was then donated to someone in need- helping provide meals to individuals in the community.

Youth Hockey Practices - Joined youth hockey players at practice, leading drills and working with them to improve their skills and technique. He focused on building fundamentals while encouraging and supporting the players.

Pucks and Paws Night - Helped highlight animals available for adoption from a local animal shelter through a video feature. He interacted with the animals and introduced them to fans, bringing attention to pets in need of loving homes and supporting adoption efforts.

Skate with the Rays - Participated in Skate with the Rays on two separate occasions following games, interacting with fans on the ice. He signed items, engaged with attendees, and helped create memorable experiences, giving fans the opportunity to connect with the team in a fun and personal way.

Frothy Beard Christmas Party - Attended the Frothy Beard Brewing Co Christmas Party, where he met with ticket holders and fans during a festive holiday event. Throughout the event, he interacted with attendees and took part in a Christmas gift exchange with fans, bringing energy and excitement to everyone involved.

The ECHL is appreciative of the efforts of all its teams and players for their efforts in their local communities during the 2025-26 season.

The other nominees for the 2025-26 ECHL Community Service Award were: Patrick Grasso (Adirondack), Joey Cipollone (Atlanta), Spencer Cox (Cincinnati), Carson Gicewicz (Florida), Demetrios Koumontzis (Greensboro), Jacob Modry (Greenville), Taos Jordan (Jacksonville), Todd Skirving (Kalamazoo), Thomas Farrell (Kansas City), Brett Davis (Rapid City), Logan Drevitch (Savannah), Trent Swick (Tahoe), Morgan Adams-Moisan (Trois-Rivières), Matthew Quercia (Wheeling), Declan Smith (Wichita) and Anthony Repaci (Worcester).

ECHL Community Service Award Winners

2025-26 Romain Rodzinski, South Carolina Stingrays

2024-25 Todd Skirving, Reading Royals

2023-24 Jack Adams, South Carolina Stingrays

2022-23 Chaz Reddekopp, South Carolina Stingrays

2021-22 Trevin Kozlowski, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Award not presented

2019-20 Connor Doherty, Worcester Railers

2018-19 James Henry, Adirondack Thunder

2017-18 Jeremy Beaudry, Wichita Thunder

2016-17 Mike Embach, Fort Wayne Komets

2015-16 Rob Florentino, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Cal Wild, Brampton Beast

2013-14 Dan Eves, Cincinnati Cyclones

2012-13 Andy Brandt, Gwinnett Gladiators

2011-12 Jason Fredricks, Ontario Reign

2010-11 Chris Frank, Elmira Jackals and Dustin Sproat, Cincinnati Cyclones







ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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