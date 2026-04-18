Rapid City Collects 4-3 Overtime Win Behind Third-Period Rally
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell to the Rapid City Rush in overtime by a score of 4-3.
In the first period, Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny and Rapid City goaltender Nathan Torchia kept both teams off the scoreboard as the two teams entered the intermission scoreless.
In the second, the Knight Monsters got the offense rolling. Sloan Stanick scored his 22nd goal of the season on an impressive snipe and followed it up with his second of the game on the power play to give Tahoe a 2-0 lead. Captain Luke Adam scored his 20th goal of the season at the end of the period to put Tahoe up a trio of goals headed into the third.
However, in the final frame, Rapid City clawed back. Briley Wood, Cameron Buhl, and Ryan Chyzowski would all find themselves in the goal column as the Rush tied the game at 3, and both teams collected a standings point as the game went into overtime.
In OT, just over two minutes into the extra session, it was Rush captain Ryan Wagner who was the hero, scoring a goal off a back-and-forth passing sequence from Quinn Olson to give Rapid City a 4-3 comeback victory, their 10th win against the Knight Monsters this season.
The Knight Monsters close the regular season tomorrow night with their final matchup against the Rapid City Rush. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starting at 5:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.
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