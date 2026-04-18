Brayden Watts Wins Sportsmanship Award

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Brayden Watts

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans forward Brayden Watts(Allen Americans)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Brayden Watts has received the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award.

The award is presented annually to the player judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.

"I'm honored to receive the Sportsmanship Award," said Watts. "I think respect for teammates, opponents, and the game itself always comes first."

Watts is tied for second in the ECHL with 49 assists and tied for third with 73 points while being assessed just 10 penalty minutes in 69 games this season. The sixth-year pro has set career-highs this season in goals, assists and points.

"Brayden (Watts) has been playing pretty slick hockey his year," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I'm not surprised that he earned this award. He has been outstanding while playing in all situations and wherever you need him."

Watts joins an elite group of players who have won this award since it began in 1996.

The Americans return to action tonight in Kansas against the Wichita Thunder. Game time is 7:05 PM. The Americans final regular season home game is tomorrow night when the team hosts division rival Kansas City at 7:10 PM.

ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners

2025-26 Brayden Wattts, Allen Americans

2024-25 Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder

2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads

2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears

2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel

2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers

2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals

2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye

2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces

2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye

2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays

2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads

2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades

2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators

2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls

2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno

2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans

2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers

1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

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ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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