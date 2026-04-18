Brayden Watts Wins Sportsmanship Award
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Brayden Watts has received the ECHL's Sportsmanship Award.
The award is presented annually to the player judged to have exhibited the best sportsmanship combined with a high standard of playing ability.
"I'm honored to receive the Sportsmanship Award," said Watts. "I think respect for teammates, opponents, and the game itself always comes first."
Watts is tied for second in the ECHL with 49 assists and tied for third with 73 points while being assessed just 10 penalty minutes in 69 games this season. The sixth-year pro has set career-highs this season in goals, assists and points.
"Brayden (Watts) has been playing pretty slick hockey his year," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "I'm not surprised that he earned this award. He has been outstanding while playing in all situations and wherever you need him."
Watts joins an elite group of players who have won this award since it began in 1996.
The Americans return to action tonight in Kansas against the Wichita Thunder. Game time is 7:05 PM. The Americans final regular season home game is tomorrow night when the team hosts division rival Kansas City at 7:10 PM.
ECHL Sportsmanship Award Winners
2025-26 Brayden Wattts, Allen Americans
2024-25 Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
2023-24 A.J. White, Idaho Steelheads
2022-23 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2021-22 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2020-21 Aaron Luchuk, Orlando Solar Bears
2019-20 Spencer Watson, Indy Fuel
2018-19 Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers
2017-18 Brodie Dupont, Norfolk Admirals
2016-17 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Shane Berschbach, Toledo Walleye
2014-15 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces
2012-13 Randy Rowe, Toledo Walleye
2011-12 Kevin Ulanski, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Brian Swanson, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Barret Ehgoetz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays
2007-08 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2006-07 Derek Nesbitt, Idaho Steelheads
2005-06 Steve Saviano, Florida Everblades
2004-05 Kris Goodjohn, Gwinnett Gladiators
2003-04 Mark Pederson, San Diego Gulls
2002-03 Rejean Stringer, Columbia Inferno
2001-02 Ben Stafford, Trenton Titans
2000-01 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1999-00 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1998-99 Jamie Ling, Dayton Bombers
1997-98 Cal Ingraham, Tallahassee Tiger Sharks
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
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Allen Americans forward Brayden Watts
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