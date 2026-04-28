Game Day Preview: Game 5 Tonight in Boise, 8:10 PM CDT

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans discuss the game with the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans, Credit: Lisa, Idaho Steelheads) Allen Americans discuss the game with the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans, Credit: Lisa, Idaho Steelheads)

Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinal Series tonight at 8:10 PM CDT at Idaho Central Arena. Idaho won Game 4 on Monday night 5-1.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Social Media: Alyssa Santos

Next Playoff Game: Saturday, May 2nd, 7:10 PM (if necessary)

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 3-1

Home: 2-0

Away: 1-1

Last 10: 3-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (6) Brayden Watts

Goals: (3) Brayden Watts and Colton Hargrove

Power Play Goals: (2) Colton Hargrove

Assists: (3) Danny Katic and Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (2) Brayden Watts

+/- (+5) Sam Sedley

PIM's (16) Spencer Asuchak and Andre Anania

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 1-3

Home: 1-1

Away: 0-2

Last 10: 1-3

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Points: (5) Ty Pelton-Byce

Goals: (3) Ty Pelton-Byce

Power Play Goals: (3) Ty Pelton-Byce

Assists: (2) Jack Adams and Sam Jardine

Power Play Assists: (2) Jack Adams and six others

+/-: (2) Brendan Hoffman

PIM's (16) Nick Canade

Game Five Needed: The Americans dropped Game 4 on Monday night by a score of 5-1 at Idaho Central Arena. It was the first regulation loss in 37 days. The last regulation loss came on March 21st in South Carolina. The Steelheads got back-to-back goals just over two minutes apart in the opening frame. First, Kaleb Pearson fired a shot from the left circle into the top right corner for his first goal of the postseason to make it 1-0 Idaho. Just over two minutes later ECHL All Star Brendan Hoffman scored his first goal of the postseason going to the same spot as Pearson, top shelf right corner to extend the lead to 2-0. His goal was the eventual game winner for Idaho. The Steelheads scored two more times in the second period, including the second goal of the game from Hoffman to open up a 4-0 Idaho lead after two periods. The Americans finally got on the board in the third period as Colton Hargrove fired a shot past Steelheads goalie Jake Barczewski for his third goal of the playoffs, a power play goal to break the shutout. That would be it for the Americans' offense, as the Steelheads stole Game 4 setting up another elimination game tonight.

Mirwald Short Work Again: For the second game in a row Americans Rookie Goalie Brett Mirwald was pulled from the game. Mirwald who gave way to Jackson Parsons on Sunday night, was pulled after allowing the fourth goal on Monday. Marco Costantini came on in relief and stopped 15 of 16 Idaho shots in a backup role. Costantini played just over 30 minutes.

Watts Extends Streak: Americans Regular and Postseason Scoring Leader Brayden Watts extended his postseason streak to four games with an assist on Colton Hargrove's third-period power play goal. Watts is tied with Toledo's Brandon Hawkins for the ECHL Post Season Scoring race with six points each. Including the regular season, Watts now has a point or more in 13 straight games. He's also tied with Colton Hargrove for the team lead with three goals.

Penalty Filled. The two teams combined for 44 penalty minutes on Monday night. The Americans as a team had 26 PIMs. Andre Anania led the way with 14 for the Americans.

Images from this story



Allen Americans discuss the game with the Idaho Steelheads

(Lisa, Idaho Steelheads)







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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