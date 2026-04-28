ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Allen's Andre Anania has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #H-4, Allen at Idaho, on April 27.

Anania is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 5:23 of the third period.

Anania will miss Allen's playoff game at Idaho tonight (April 28).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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