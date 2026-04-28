Bjorklund Records 30 Save Shutout, Gladiators Fall 4-0 in Game 3

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release









Atlanta Gladiators forward Isak Walther (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

(Atlanta Gladiators) Atlanta Gladiators forward Isak Walther (left) vs. the South Carolina Stingrays(Atlanta Gladiators)

Duluth, GA- The Atlanta Gladiators fell to the South Carolina Stingrays 4-0 on Monday night at Gas South Arena in Game 3 of the 2026 South Division Semifinals. The win gave the Stingrays a 2-1 series lead, as goaltender Garin Bjorklund recorded a 30 save shutout.

The Gladiators came out with strong momentum early in the first period, outshooting the Stingrays 6-1 within the first nine minutes of play. Despite the early pressure from the Gladiators, the Stingrays struck first with 7:27 remaining in the period and swung momentum in their favor. Dean Loukus found the back of the net, tipping in a shot from Connor Moore, giving the Stingrays a 1-0 lead.

The second period saw continued dominance from South Carolina with 2 goals scored during the period. Atlanta had an early opportunity to score on a power play after Patrick Guzzo was called for slashing against Alex Young at 2:36 into the second period. Atlanta had solid zone time on the power play but were not able to score. South Carolina extended their lead at the 7:58 mark of the period, as Romain Rodzinski scored, assisted by Josh Wilkins and Reilly Webb, making it 2-0 game.

Atlanta received a penalty at 13:13 into the second following a high-sticking call on Joey Cipollone. Just 16 seconds later, the Stingrays capitalized on the power play, with Charlie Combs crashed the crease, scoring from Josh Wilkins and Simon Pinard to push the lead to 3-0.

Late in the second period, the Gladiators had another chance with a power play advantage after Justin Nachbaur was called for roughing with 2:07 left in the period. However, the opportunity was cut short as Chad Nychuk was given a tripping penalty with a 1:18 left, resulting in a four vs. four play to close out the period.

The third period opened with early trouble for the Gladiators as Joey Cipollone was called for tripping just 34 seconds in, giving the Stingrays a brief two-man advantage. The Stingrays power play was cut short when Charlie Combs was called for a high sticking penalty at 1:22, leading to a short 44 second power play opportunity for the Gladiators once Joey Cipollone exited the box. Atlanta was once again unable to profit from this advantage. The Gladiators were handed another opportunity at 5:11 after Kaden Bohlsen was called for delay of game, but the power play again came up empty.

The Stingrays extended their lead midway through the third period, as Charlie Combs scored 12:05 in, assisted by D.J. King, putting the Stingrays ahead at 4-0. Atlanta earned another power play opportunity at 13:26 following a tripping penalty on Ryan Hofer, but once again came up empty. The Gladiators received one final chance late in the third period after Reilly Webb was called for slashing at 17:03, but the power play remained unsuccessful, as Atlanta finished the night unable to get a score on the board, going 0/6 on the power play.

The Stingrays lead the series 2-1 as Garin Bjorklund stopped all 30 shots he saw for his first career Kelly Cup Playoff shutout. Game 4 is tomorrow night at Gas South Arena with puck drop at 7:10, where the Atlanta Gladiators look to tie the series up once again. Get your tickets and join the battle!

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ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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