ECHL Transactions - April 28
Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026:
Allen:
Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andre Anania, D Placed on Reserve
Add Hank Crone, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dustin Manz, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jackson Jutting, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Marcus Crawford, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Shawn Element, F Returned From Loan by Milwaukee
South Carolina:
Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Pittsburgh
ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 28 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Shawn Element Returns to Mariners - Maine Mariners
- 2026 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings Presented by FEVO to be Held June 23-25 in Nashville - ECHL
- Game Day Preview: Game 5 Tonight in Boise, 8:10 PM CDT - Allen Americans
- First Regulation Loss in 37 Days - Allen Americans
- Idaho Stays Alive with 5-1 Win in Game 4 - Idaho Steelheads
- Bison Fall in Game Three - Bloomington Bison
- Bjorklund Records 30 Save Shutout, Gladiators Fall 4-0 in Game 3 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fourteen Toledo Skaters Record Points as Walleye Extend Series Lead to 3-0 over Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
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