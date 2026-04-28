ECHL Transactions - April 28

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 28, 2026:

Allen:

Add Jackson Decker, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andre Anania, D Placed on Reserve

Add Hank Crone, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lukas Sillinger, F Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Michael Marchesan, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dustin Manz, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jackson Jutting, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Marcus Crawford, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Shawn Element, F Returned From Loan by Milwaukee

South Carolina:

Add Ben Hawerchuk, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Taylor Gauthier, G Assigned from Pittsburgh







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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