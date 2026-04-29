Komets Fall to Indy 6-4

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Tuesday night, the Komets headed down I-69 to Fishers for game three of their best-of-seven Kelly Cup playoff series with the Fuel.

Indy came out firing on goaltender Nathan Day and scored on their first shot of the game at 2:50. The Komets answered, scoring on their first shot on Indy goaltender Owen Flores as Austin Magera picked up the tally at 3:34. With Thomas Sinclair and Dru Krebs in the penalty box, the Fuel scored at 10:24 and again at 11:31 to give Indy a 3-1 lead.

In the second period, Indy scored first at 6:13 to make the game 4-1, but the Komets cut the lead in half with a Brady Stonehouse score at 7:54. Indy matched the Komets' score with another strike at 16:12 to end the period at 5-2.

The Komets were unable to rally in the third period as the Fuel added to the lead at 3:26. The Komets got a late goal from William Dufour on a power-play at 10:47 and another from Matt Capponi at 19:18 to make the final score 6-4.

The Komets lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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