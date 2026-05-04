Komets Win Series 4-1

Published on May 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets hit Sweetwater Ice at the Coliseum on Sunday with a chance to wrap up their first-round Kelly Cup playoff series against Indy.

Logan Nelson was credited with his first goal of the post-season with a strike at 16:47 for the first-period only goal. Reid Pabich and Josh Atkinson picked up assists.

After a scoreless second period, the Komets lit the lamp twice early in the third period as captain Alex Aleardi hit the back of the net at 5:00, followed by William Dufour curling the puck under the pad of Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks to make it 3-0. While on the power play, Matt Miller got his first home goal of the season at 9:13 to conclude the scoring. Sam Jonsson picked up the shutout win, making 29 saves.

The Komets win the best-of-seven series 4-1.







ECHL Stories from May 3, 2026

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