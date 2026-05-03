ECHL Transactions - May 3

Published on May 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 3, 2026:

AMATEUR PLAYERS RELEASED:

Maine:

Max Lundgren, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston

South Carolina:

Add Reilly Webb, D Assigned by Hershey

Toledo:

Add John Waldron, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.