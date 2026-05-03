ECHL Transactions - May 3
Published on May 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, May 3, 2026:
AMATEUR PLAYERS RELEASED:
Maine:
Max Lundgren, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Murray, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Luke Cavallin, G Assigned from Providence by Boston
South Carolina:
Add Reilly Webb, D Assigned by Hershey
Toledo:
Add John Waldron, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tanner Kelly, F Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 3, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 3 - ECHL
- Defenseman Reilly Webb Returned on Loan to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
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