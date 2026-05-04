Bison Eliminated in Game Six against Toledo

Published on May 3, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Toledo, Ohio - The Bloomington Bison battled back to tie the game in the second period but were eliminated from the playoffs by a 6-2 final in Game Six against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center on Sunday evening.

Bloomington began the game with steady pressure and jumped out to a 5-2 shot advantage before a giveaway from behind the net resulted in a go-ahead goal by Toledo at 4:07. Later in the stanza, the two teams played 4-on-4 before the Bison were tabbed with a high-sticking minor. The visitors successfully killed the penalty but headed into the second period down 1-0.

The Bison ramped up pressure in the middle frame and Grant Porter knotted the score from Kyle Jackson and Deni Goure at 7:53. Porter's tally marked a three-game goal streak, and Goure extended his team-leading playoff totals to eight points. Momentum shriveled away soon after when the Walleye regained their lead at 13:03. Toledo erupted for two more goals in a three-minute span to take a 4-1 lead into the third. Bloomington earned its first powerplay in the final minute and took full advantage of it on the other side of the intermission.

Merely 61 seconds into the final period of the season, Ayden MacDonald registered his second powerplay goal of the playoffs, from Jackson and Lou-Felix Denis, but the Bison would be held off the scoresheet for the remainder of the game. Toledo added further insurance to go up 5-2 at 8:33 and later added an empty net goal.

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ECHL Stories from May 3, 2026

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