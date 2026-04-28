Bison Fall in Game Three

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Shane Ott added his team high third goal of the series and Callum Tung made 26 saves in relief, as the Bloomington Bison battled from 4-2, but fell 6-3 against the Toledo Walleye in the Bison's first home playoff game at Grossinger Motors Arena on Monday Night.

The Bison looked to feed off the home crowd and bring energy early on. However, Toledo scored four consecutive goals within the first fifteen minutes of the game. Dryden McKay was replaced by Tung after the third goal. McKay stopped nine of the twelve shots he faced as the team looked for a spark. Bloomington would counter 71 seconds following the fourth Walleye goal after Mark Kaleinikovas redirected a Riku Ishida point shot at 16:26. Zakary Karpa earned the secondary assist. Ott added on 93 seconds later with a jam shot assisted by a Deni Goure after he drove hard to the net. The Bison recorded five of the final six shots of the period and looked to carry the momentum into the middle stanza.

Bloomington's penalty kill was tested and held strong and killed off all four shorthanded chances it faced in the frame. Tung made numerous grade-a saves to aid the kill, including multiple one-timers and redirections. The Bison had three powerplay chances, and although did not score, it was able to generate several good looks and pressure. Bloomington had a late penalty that carried over to the final period.

The Bison gained momentum through effective special teams. After killing off the carry over penalty, Bloomington capitalized on its next powerplay chance. Chongmin Lee ripped a one-timer in from the high slot after a Kyle Jackson feed at 6:43 to make it 4-3. Ott recorded his second point of the game with the secondary assist. Toledo regained its two-goal lead 28 seconds later and added an empty netter for the 6-3 final.

The Bison look to continue the series against the Walleye on Wednesday, April 29, with puck drop at 7:00 pm from Grossinger Motors Arena.

Playoff packages are now on sale for Games 4 and 5, which will be played at Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, April 29 and Thursday, April 30.

Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today and guarantee the lowest price on playoff tickets.







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.