Idaho Stays Alive with 5-1 Win in Game 4

Published on April 28, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (1) defeated the Allen Americans (3) 5-1 on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in Game 4 of their Mountain Division Semifinal Series. Both teams will have a quick turnaround with Game 5 set for 7:10 p.m. MT tomorrow night from Boise.

Five minutes into the first period, Idaho opened the scoring as Connor Punnett found Kaleb Pearson in the left circle, who converted on a one-timer for his first goal of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and a 1-0 Steelheads lead.

Two minutes later, Ty Pelton-Byce found Brendan Hoffman entering the offensive zone, with Hoffman ripping a wrist shot past Allen's Mirwald inside the left circle to give the Steelheads a 2-0 lead.

Two minutes into the second period, Idaho capitalized on the power play as Jack Adams corralled a Kaleb Pearson shot and put home the rebound to extend the lead to 3-0.

Shortly after, Brendan Hoffmann sent a blast outside the left circle for his second goal of the night and third point of the series to give the Steelheads a 4-0 edge. The goal chased Allen's starting goaltender Brett Mirwald from the game after allowing four goals on 15 shots. Marco Costantini entered in relief.

Allen got on the board 11 minutes into the third period as Colton Hargrove beat Jake Barczewski to break the shutout bid.

With two minutes left in the third, Idaho took a 5-1 lead with another power play goal as Brendan Hoffmann sprung Ty Pelton-Byce on a breakaway with Pelton-Byce deking around Costantini and depositing a power play goal for the third straight game to seal the Game 4 win.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 39 saves in the win. Allen's Brett Mirwald allowed 4 goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Marco Constantini in the middle frame, who made 15 saves in relief.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Jake Barczewski (IDH, 39 saves, win)

2) Brendan Hoffmann (IDH, 2-1-3, +3, 6 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-2-3, +2, 4 shots)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/ 1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".







ECHL Stories from April 28, 2026

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