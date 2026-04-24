Steelheads Defeated 5-1 in Game 1 against Americans

Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







ALLEN, TX. - The Idaho Steelheads (0) fell to the Allen Americans (1) 5-1 Thursday night at CUTX Event Center in Game 1 of their Mountain Division Semifinal series. Game 2 will take place Friday night, with puck drop set for 6:10 p.m. MT from Allen.

The scoring started early in Game 1, with Allen taking the first advantage. The Americans generated a goal on their first shift of the game, with Brayden Watts capitalizing on a loose puck in the slot to beat Jake Barczewski and grab the series' first goal just 32 seconds into the game to put Allen in front.

After failing to add to their lead on a power play, the Americans found their second goal at even strength later in the frame. Danny Katic jumped on a bouncing puck near the blue paint and tucked it inside the left post to add an insurance tally for Allen.

In the middle frame, after a strong Steelheads offensive shift to kick things off, the opportunistic Americans raced out to a 3-0 lead with a breakaway tally by Colton Hargrove, who tucked home his first of the postseason just 2:14 into the period.

The Steelheads would find their response this time, getting on the board just over 12 minutes into the second period with a goal by Jade Miller, who scored his fifth career Kelly Cup Playoff goal to bring Idaho within two goals.

Over the final 20 minutes the Americans held the status quo, preserving their two-goal lead until the late stages of the game before Colby McAuley and Brayden Watts added two empty-net goals for Allen to walk away with a 5-1 victory.

The game's ending was marred by several post-whistle scrums, with Grant Silianoff, Nick Canade, and Spencer Asuchak each receiving 10-minute misconducts prior to the final buzzer.

Jake Barczewski stopped 22 of 25 Allen shots in the loss, while Brett Mirwald turned aside 25 of 26 shots in the win.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) G Brett Mirwald (ALN, 25 saves, win)

2) F Danny Katic (ALN, 1-1-2, +2, 1 shot)

3) F Brayden Watts (ALN, 2-1-3, +2, 2 shots)

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ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026

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