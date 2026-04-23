Florida's Johnson Receives Nick Vitucci Award as ECHL Goaltender of the Year

Published on April 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades is the recipient of the Nick Vitucci Award as the ECHL Goaltender of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

Johnson joins Jeff Jakaitis (2013-14 and 2014-15) as the only back-to-back winners of the award since it was introduced for the 1993-94 season.

The Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

In 2022, the award was named in honor of Nick Vitucci, who was part of the first-ever induction class into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008. Vitucci enjoyed a 26-year association with the League, beginning in the inaugural season of 1988-89 when he backstopped the Carolina Thunderbirds to the Riley Cup title, the first of his ECHL-record five championships, and received the Playoffs Most Valuable Player Award.

Jack LaFontaine of Kansas City finished second, followed by Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier, Brad Arvanitis of Maine and Atlanta's T.J. Semptimphelter.

The winner of the Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Johnson, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the ECHL in wins (31), minutes played (2,965) and goals-against average (1.84) while ranking fourth in save percentage (.923) and tied for ninth in shutouts (3). His 1.84 goals-against average is tied as the third-lowest in a single-season in the League's 38-year history and he became just the eighth goaltender in ECHL history to win at least 30 games in multiple seasons.

He allowed two goals or less in 37 of his 49 appearances, was named ECHL Goaltender of rhe Week on two occasions and moved into a tie for third place on the League's career shutout list with 20.

Nick Vitucci ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2025-26 Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

2024-25 Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades

2023-24 Taylor Gauthier, Wheeling Nailers

2022-23 John Lethemon, Toledo Walleye

2021-22 Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen

2020-21 Jake Hildebrand, Florida Everblades

2019-20 Tomas Sholl, Idaho Steelheads

2018-19 Michael Houser, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees







ECHL Stories from April 23, 2026

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