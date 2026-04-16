Brendan Hoffmann Named to All-ECHL Second Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The ECHL announced Thursday that Steelheads forward Brendan Hoffmann was selected to the All-ECHL Second Team for the 2025-26 season. Selections were chosen through a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Hoffmann, 24, registered a career-best 32 goals and 51 points in 44 games this season with the Steelheads before being loaned to the San Jose Barracuda on Feb. 13.

The Charlotte, NC native still ranks fourth in the ECHL in goal scoring despite his two-month absence and ranks T-3rd with eight game-winning goals.

This campaign was Hoffmann's second with the Steelheads, with the forward racking up 111 points (57G, 44A) in 112 games in Idaho for nearly a point-per-game pace.

Through his ECHL career, Hoffmann has collected 157 points (79G, 78A) in 237 games with the Steelheads, Reading Royals, and Atlanta Gladiators.

Catch Steelheads postseason home hockey on KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) or FloHockey and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket." Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.







ECHL Stories from April 16, 2026

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