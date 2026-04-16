All-ECHL First and Second Teams Announced

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced its All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2025-26 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2025-26 All-ECHL First Team

G - Cam Johnson, Florida Everblades (47 gp, 29-9-9, 1.86 GAA, .922 save pct.)

D - Marcus Crawford, Kansas City Mavericks (69 gp, 14g, 72a, 86 pts.)

D - Chad Nychuk, Atlanta Gladiators (66 gp, 8g, 45a, 53 pts.)

F - Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye (67 gp, 34g, 41a, 75 pts.)

F - Danny Katic, Allen Americans (60 gp, 37g, 32a, 69 pts.)

F - Simon Pinard, South Carolina Stingrays (68 gp, 28g, 41a, 69 pts.)

The ECHL will announce the Community Service Award and Sportsmanship Award winners on Friday.

Cam Johnson of the Florida Everblades earns All-ECHL First Team honors for the second consecutive season. He is 29-9-9 in 47 appearances this season. He leads the league this season in wins, goals-against average (1.86) and minutes played (2,845) while ranking fifth with a .922 save percentage.

Marcus Crawford of the Kansas City Mavericks is tops overall in the ECHL with 72 assists, 86 points, 33 power-play assists and 39 power-play points. His +49 rating is second in the league and his 14 goals are the most among defensemen.

Chad Nychuk of the Atlanta Gladiators is tied for third among defensemen with 45 assists and sixth with 53 points in 66 games.

Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye earns All-ECHL First Team honors for the fourth consecutive season. He is second in the league with 34 goals and 75 points and tied for second with 31 power-play points while his 292 shots on goal lead the league.

Danny Katic of the Allen Americans leads the ECHL with 37 goals and is tied for fifth with 69 points in 60 games this season. His 10 power-play goals are tied for third and he is tied for 12th with six game-winning goals.

Simon Pinard of the South Carolina Stingrays is tied for fifth in the league with 69 points (28g-41a) in 68 games while ranking second with nine game-winning goals.

2025-26 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Jack LaFontaine, Kansas City Mavericks (28 gp, 22-2-3, 1.98 GAA, .929 save pct.)

D - Jordan Sambrook, Florida Everblades (70 gp, 9g, 37a, 48 pts.)

D - Nikita Sedov, Bloomington Bison (66 gp, 13g, 45a, 58 pts.)

F - Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies (72 gp, 24g, 49a, 73 pts.)

F - Brendan Hoffmann, Idaho Steelheads (44 gp, 32g, 19a, 51 pts.)

F - Brannon McManus, Adirondack Thunder (69 gp, 30g, 35a, 65 pts.)

Jack LaFontaine of the Kansas City Mavericks is 22-2-3 in 28 appearances this season. He is second in the ECHL with a 1.98 goals-against average and .929 save percentage while he is tied for second with four shutouts.

Jordan Sambrook of the Florida Everblades leads the league in plus-minus at +60 while he is tied for eighth among defensemen with 46 points (9g-37a) in 70 games this season.

Nikita Sedov of the Bloomington Bison is tied for second among league blueliners with 13 goals, is tied for fourth with 45 assists and is second with 58 points. His three game-winning goals are tied for fifth and his three power-play goals are tied for seventh among defensemen.

Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team yesterday, leads rookies - and is tied for third overall - with 73 points. His 49 assists are tops among first-year players and his 24 goals are tied for seventh. Dzhaniyev also leads rookies with 291 shots on goal, 22 power-play assists and 24 power-play points.

Brendan Hoffmann of the Idaho Steelheads ranks fourth in the ECHL with 32 goals in 44 games, despite being loaned to San Jose of the American Hockey League since Feb. 13. His eight game-winning goals are tied for third in the league.

Brannon McManus of the Adirondack Thunder is tied for sixth in the league with 30 goals while ranking seventh with 65 points in 69 games. The Most Valuable Player at the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic also is tied for third with eight game-winning goals.







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