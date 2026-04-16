Brandon Hawkins Named to Fourth Consecutive All-ECHL First Team

Published on April 16, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins(Toledo Walleye)

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named to the 2025-26 All-ECHL First Team for the fourth consecutive season.

The 31-year-old leads the ECHL in shots (292), ranks second in points (75) and goals (34), is tied for second in power-play points (31), and ties for 12th-most assists (41). He was previously recognized this season as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for December 2025, and the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 21st, 2025.

He leads the team in points, goals, shots, power-play goals (14), first goals (5), and unassisted goals (3), while tying with Riley McCourt for the team lead in power-play points, and ranking second behind McCourt in assists.

Over the course of the year, Hawkins has hit 400 professional and ECHL games, 300 Walleye games, 400 Walleye points, the franchise records for both points and power-play points, 400 ECHL points, 200 pro and ECHL goals, and 200 Walleye assists.

Hawkins has totaled 474 points (224G, 250A) in 410 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne and Wheeling while adding seven points (3G, 4A) in 30 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland, Chicago, and Grand Rapids.

In addition to his counting stats, the Walleye Captain has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a four-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the second-ever back-to-back ECHL Most Valuable Player, joining Allen's Chad Costello (2015-16, 2016-17). He is also tied for the most ECHL Player of the Month selections in league history with four. Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in the Glass City, passed former Walleye forward Shane Berschbach (393) for the most points in Toledo Walleye History back on April 3rd in Kalamazoo. Hawkins leads the team in points (402), goals (185), power-play goals (66), power-play points (155), game-winning goals (30), first goals (28), insurance goals (25), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (14), and shots (1,569). The last of Berschbach's records that he has to knock down are games played (376; needs 51), assists (277, needs 51), and power-play assists (99, needs 11). The two franchise legends have gone back-and-forth in the +/- column, as Hawkins holds a 78-77 lead heading into the final week of the season. His next target will be to pass Toledo Storm legend Rick Judson's Toledo ECHL record of 441 career points, needing only 39 more points to tie that record.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.

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