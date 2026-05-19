'Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast' Host Fosters Meaningful Connections

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Nestled into a second-floor podcast studio on Washington Street sits Brad Rieger and one of the multiple Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye staff and team members sharing laughs and telling meaningful stories.

These stories are the foundation of the "Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast," a series hosted by Rieger that "shines a light" on the people who "make the magic happen" for Hens and Walleye fans and the broader Toledo community.

"What do you appreciate most about the Walleye fans?" Rieger asked Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye captain, in an April episode.

"They're spending their hard earned money to come watch us and you can see how passionate and how much they work to support us," Hawkins replied.

Conversing with Hawkins, known as "Hawk" by teammates and fans, is just one of the connections Rieger's made since hosting the podcast, which highlights the behind the scenes operations of the Hens, Walleye, and Hensville businesses, all of which coordinate as one enterprise.

Rieger, who grew up in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, earned his Bachelors, Masters, and Doctorate of Philosophy degrees in Special Education and Educational Leadership from the University of Toledo. Rieger also played basketball for the UT Rockets as an undergraduate.

From Special Education Teacher, to Superintendent of Sylvania Schools, to Chief Executive Officer at Cooper-Smith Advertising, the now podcast host shares a long history with Toledo.

"I've always been deeply curious about people's paths," Rieger said. "How did you get here? What roads did you take? What decisions did you have to make along the way?"

Rieger's curiosity fueled the creation of "Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast" alongside another podcast: "In the Arena, Conversations of a Lifetime."

In the Arena focuses on leaders "striving to make a difference" in their careers and communities. Rieger discusses some of the "lessons learned" and "defining moments" in each guest's life.

Existing episodes of "Holy Toledo Sports Edition" include interviews with Joseph Napoli, Mud Hens and Walleye President and Chief Executive Officer, Pat Mikesch, Walleye Head Coach, Hawkins, and Neil Neukam, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Walleye.

Some of Rieger's methods to prepare for interviews include sending guests questions beforehand to allow them to share more in-depth and thoughtful stories, perspectives, and insights.

"There's so much content associated with the Mud Hens, Walleye, and Hensville," Rieger said. "It is a pillar organization in the community. It's really about connecting with the guests and creating a comfortable, trusting environment so that person can be themselves and share some things that are not surface level."

In an episode with Mikesch, listeners had the opportunity to learn about the head coach's background growing up in Hancock, Michigan, history playing hockey, and coaching style.

"I don't feel like coaching is a job, it is a blast being at the rink everyday," Mikesch said in the episode. "You learn a lot from the amazing people around you."

Rieger said connecting with not only Mikesch, but the additional Hens and Walleye staff is incredibly rewarding and allows new and existing fans of both teams to understand the impact the organization has in Toledo.

"You have to be able to let people know you're human," Rieger said. "I enjoy getting to the human level with another person and really hearing about their story."

Additional Hens and Walleye staff behind the podcast include Jason Lockhart, Vice President of Broadcast and Media, Brady Boehm, Media Relations Coordinator, Paige Lakovic, Media Production Coordinator, and others from the broadcast and media team.

Rieger, who had no prior experience in podcasting before starting In the Arena, said it took time to get comfortable on camera in the Sports Edition recording studio, but working with the team helped him adapt.

"They're very professional, so really I just have to show up, be ready, and create a good environment for the guests," Rieger said. "I'm blessed to have such a great team."

As the podcast continues to expand, it hopes to feature existing and former players and coaches, community and corporate partners, and superfans in the Hens and Walleye community.

One of the crucial aspects of the podcast, Rieger said, is to highlight the Hens and Walleye staff's efforts of cultivating a "FANatical Experience" for every visitor walking through the Huntington Center doors or Fifth Third Field gates.

"The goal is to bring in more fans so they can appreciate the memorable things that are happening," Rieger said. "Everyone that I'm interviewing has intimate knowledge of their aspect of the Mud Hens, Walleye, and Hensville. So instead of just saying, 'Hey what do you do?' it is really, 'What motivates you to do a good job? What motivates you to make a great experience for everyone that comes through the doors?'"

All episodes of "Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast" are posted to Spotify with videos of the interviews uploaded on YouTube.

Written By: Gina Napoli







ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.