Everblades Announce Eastern Conference Finals Schedule

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades of the ECHL have announced their schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida against the Wheeling Nailers.

Florida will host games 1 and 2 of the best-of-7 series at Hertz Arena, and if necessary Games 6 and 7. Wheeling hosts Games 3 and 4 and if necessary, Game 5 at WesBanco Arena.

Game 1: WHL @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Friday, May 22; 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: WHL @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Saturday, May 23; 7:00 p.m.

Game 3: FLA @ WHL; WesBanco Arena; Wednesday, May 27; 7:10 p.m.

Game 4: FLA @ WHL; WesBanco Arena; Friday, May 29; 7:10 p.m.

* Game 5: FLA @ WHL; WesBanco Arena; Saturday, May 30; 7:10 p.m.

* Game 6: WHL @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Monday, June 1; 7:30 p.m.

* Game 7: WHL @ FLA; Hertz Arena; Wednesday, June 3; 7:30 p.m.

* If necessary

Tickets are on sale now for Round 3 of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs here! Fans can request membership information here. Discounted Group Packages, Fan Experiences, and Suite options are available for purchase for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Please contact the Everblades Sales Office for more information and to book your Premium Experience package today!







ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026

Everblades Announce Eastern Conference Finals Schedule - Florida Everblades

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