ECHL Transactions - May 19
ECHL ECHL

ECHL Transactions - May 19

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve

Check out the ECHL Statistics

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ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026


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