ECHL Transactions - May 19
Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 19, 2026:
Fort Wayne:
Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve
Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 19 - ECHL
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- K-Wings Release 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- 'Holy Toledo Sports Edition Podcast' Host Fosters Meaningful Connections - Toledo Walleye
- Everblades Announce Eastern Conference Finals Schedule - Florida Everblades
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