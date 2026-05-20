ECHL Transactions - May 19

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 19, 2026:

Fort Wayne:

Add Logan Nelson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Pabich, F Placed on Reserve

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Miller, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Add Tanner Kelly, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Brendon Michaelian, D Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from May 19, 2026

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