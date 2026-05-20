Nailers Announce Schedule for Eastern Conference Final Series

Published on May 19, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final Series against the Florida Everblades.

For the first time in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Nailers will not have home ice advantage. As has been the case in the first two rounds, the series will be played in a 2-3-2 format. The Everblades finished in first place in the Eastern Conference during the regular season with a 49-13-10 record, which was good for 108 points. Wheeling went 46-20-6, which was good for 98 points and a second place finish in the conference. Therefore, Florida will host games one and two at Hertz Arena on Friday, May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 23rd at 7:00 p.m. The series will then shift to WesBanco Arena, where the Nailers will host games three, four, and five (if necessary). Those contests will be played on Wednesday, May 27th, Friday, May 29th, and Saturday, May 30th. If necessary, games six and seven will return to Florida on Monday, June 1st and Wednesday, June 3rd, with both opening face-offs slated for 7:30 p.m.

The Nailers are coming off of their fifth game seven victory in team history, as they rallied back from a 3-2 series deficit to defeat the Maine Mariners in the North Division Final Series. The home team won all seven games in round two, as Wheeling improved to 6-0 at WesBanco Arena in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ryan McAllister was the leading scorer in the series with nine points, and he is also the leading scorer in the entire postseason for the Nailers with 11 points. Brayden Edwards and Zach Urdahl both scored three goals against the Mariners, with Urdahl's empty netter in game seven serving as the series winner. Taylor Gauthier has earned all eight playoff wins for Wheeling this spring, which puts him one victory shy of matching Brian Foster for most playoff wins by a goaltender both in one year and in a career in team history. The Nailers won their opening round series in five games over the Reading Royals, and are 8-4 thus far in the postseason.

The Everblades have only needed nine games to earn their eight wins in order to advance to the conference final round. Florida swept the Savannah Ghost Pirates in round one, then dispatched the South Carolina Stingrays in five games during the South Division Final Series. Anthony Romano had a dominant series for the Everblades against the Stingrays, as he scored seven goals in the first three matches, which included a hat trick in game two. Romano and Carson Gicewicz have each posted ten points thus far in the postseason to lead Florida in scoring. Three-time Kelly Cup Champion Cam Johnson is having another stellar spring between the pipes, as he has allowed only 12 goals in nine starts.

Unlike the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Nailers and Everblades are complete strangers. The last time the two clubs faced off was during the 2020-21 season in a three-game series in Estero. Florida hasn't visited Nail City since the opening round of the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Tanner Andrew, Alexander Kuqali, and Tristan Thompson are the only three Wheeling players to have ever played against the Everblades, while Aidan Sutter played six games for Florida during the 2023-24 season. Some of the Everblades players are a bit more familiar with the Nailers, as Sean Allen, Zach Berzolla, Gianfranco Cassaro, Oliver Cooper, Connor Doherty, Patrick Kyte, Logan Lambdin, Kyle McClellan, Jordan Sambrook, and Riese Zmolek have all faced Wheeling at some point in their careers.

This is the first time that the Nailers have advanced to the conference final round since 2016, and it is the sixth time that the club has advanced to the league's semifinals. The Everblades are making their fifth consecutive trip to the conference final round and 11th conference final appearance in team history. This will be the second playoff series between Wheeling and Florida. The Nailers defeated the Everblades, 4-2 in the 2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Series.

Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Eastern Conference Final Series

Wheeling Nailers vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1- Fri. May 22 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2- Sat. May 23 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Game 3- Wed. May 27 AT WHEELING, 7:10 p.m.

Game 4- Fri. May 29 AT WHEELING, 7:10 p.m.

Game 5- Sat. May 30 AT WHEELING, 7:10 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6- Mon. June 1 at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7- Wed. June 3 at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (if necessary)







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