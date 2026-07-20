Nailers Name Nate DiCasmirro as Head Coach

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers are excited to announce that Nate DiCasmirro has been named the 22nd head coach in team history.

DiCasmirro, 47, earns his first head coaching opportunity with the Nailers, after most recently serving as the associate coach for the Graz 99ers in Austria's ICE Hockey League. The 99ers experienced a 54-point improvement during Nate's first season with the club in 2024-25, then won the league's championship this past season with a perfect 12-0 record in the playoffs.

"Nate DiCasmirro has had a terrific career as a player and as an assistant coach, and we are proud to give him his first head coaching opportunity," said Nailers President & Governor Brian Komorowski. "Nate is extremely well-connected and well-respected throughout the hockey community, which will give him a significant advantage when signing players for the Nailers. Every team that Nate has coached has improved with him on the staff, which shows the impact he has."

This will be DiCasmirro's ninth season as a coach, following the conclusion of his playing career in 2018-19. His first coaching job came with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, when he worked under former Nailers Assistant Coach Gene Reilly. The Buccaneers finished fourth in the Western Conference, and won their opening round playoff series. After one-year stops with EC-KAC II of the Alps Hockey League and St. Cloud of the North American Hockey League, Nate advanced to the American Hockey League, where he spent three seasons. In 2021-22 and 2022-23, he was an assistant coach for the Iowa Wild under Head Coach Tim Army. The 2022-23 campaign resulted in one of two playoff appearances in Iowa's 13-year history. In 2023-24, Nate worked under former Nailer Colin Chaulk as an assistant coach for the Bakersfield Condors. Bakersfield won 39 games that season - the club's second highest total in 11 AHL seasons.

"Being the head coach of the Wheeling Nailers is an opportunity I am extremely excited for," DiCasmirro said. "I have known Tim and Derek Army for a long time, and both of them spoke so highly about Derek's time in Wheeling that it intrigued me to want to experience it for myself when I learned that there was an opening. I am also looking forward to joining a team that has enjoyed lots of success on the ice over the past few seasons. Being a head coach will give me the opportunity to bring everything I've learned together and put a product on the ice that everyone can be proud of. Passion and joy for the game are qualities that I want to see from the players, and fans will see that energy and positivity from me, as I will be engaged and excited behind the bench. I am also a big believer in work ethic. That's something I prided myself on as a player, and I will be looking to make sure that translates to our players."

The native of Atikokan, Ontario enjoyed a long 17-year professional playing career, with seven seasons in the American Hockey League, then ten seasons throughout Europe. DiCasmirro began his career by playing in 401 games in the AHL. His best team season in the AHL was 2002-03, when the Hamilton Bulldogs reached the Calder Cup Final. His best individual season came in 2005-06, when he tallied 52 points with the Grand Rapids Griffins. In Europe, Nate did a lot of winning, starting with an Italian Supercup Championship in his first year with HC Bolzano in 2008-09. That was the first of six championships in nine years for DiCasmirro, who won another Italian Supercup in 2011-12, two Italian Cup Championships in 2010-11 and 2012-13, an EIHL Playoff Championship in 2013-14, and a Slovenian Championship in 2016-17. Additionally, Nate played internationally for Team Italy on six occasions, which included a Silver Medal at the 2012-13 World Championship (D1A) and two qualifying tournaments for the Winter Olympics.

"Players, staff, and fans alike will enjoy having Nate here in Wheeling, as he has a positive and energetic personality, and he is passionate about sharing his love for the sport of hockey with everyone around him," Komorowski said. "Within the team, our players and staff will be able to feed off of his energy to continue building the winning culture we have here. Nate will also be a star in the community, and we can't wait for him to meet all of Nailers Nation."

Nate and his wife Sabrina have two daughters - 14-year-old Gianna and eight-year-old Avianna.







ECHL Stories from July 20, 2026

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