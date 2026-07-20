Solar Bears Welcome Rookie Defenseman Colton Kammerer

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today they have signed defenseman Colton Kammerer for the 2026-27 season.

Kammerer, 24, joins the Solar Bears following a three-year college playing career at University of New Brunswick of USPORTS. During that time, the Brooklin, Ont. native helped the Reds capture two Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championships and the University Cup Championship during the 2023-24 season. Following the University Cup, Kammerer was named team captain prior to the 2024-25 season and held the role for the last two seasons.

In 81 USPORTS games, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound rearguard tallied 36 points (5g-31a), 205 penalty minutes, and a plus-68 rating.

Prior to his college hockey career, Kammerer appeared in 189 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games for Sarnia and Hamilton (now Brantford), scoring 50 points (12g-38a) and totaling 98 penalty minutes. While captaining the 2021-22 Hamilton Bulldogs, Kammerer led the club to its second OHL title, contributing six points and a plus-15 rating in 14 playoff games.

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Camaryn Baber, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk, Luciano Wilson

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo, Colton Kammerer







ECHL Stories from July 20, 2026

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