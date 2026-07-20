Florida Signs Forward Carson Gicewicz

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades have signed veteran forward Carson Gicewicz to a standard player contract for the 2026-27 season.

Gicewicz, 29, rejoins Florida for a third season. The Orchard Park, New York native played 30 games for the Blades last season, finishing with nine goals and seven assists. In the postseason, Gicewicz finished third on the team with 15 points - ten goals and five assists - which helped the Everblades win the Kelly Cup. The title was his first championship in professional hockey.

The right winger has played 96 games in an Everblades uniform, totaling 37 goals and 34 assists for 71 points over that span. He has also played for the Atlanta Gladiators and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, Rochester Americans, and Milwaukee Admirals in his career.

In college, Gicewicz won a National Championship at UMass in 2021 after spending the four prior seasons at St. Lawrence. He had 38 goals and 40 assists in 129 collegiate games.







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