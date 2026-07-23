Solar Bears Add Returning Defenseman Tony Follmer

Published on July 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the re-signing of defenseman Tony Follmer for the 2026-27 season.

Follmer, 25, rejoins the Solar Bears for his second full professional season in The City Beautiful. In 62 games over two ECHL seasons, he tallied 11 points (1g-10a), 25 penalty minutes, and a minus-3 rating.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman played four seasons for the Bemidji State Beavers spanning 127 games. The O'Fallon, Missouri native scored 12 points (3g-9a) and added 56 penalty minutes and was part of the 2023-24 Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Championship Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Follmer spent three seasons in the USHL with Sioux Falls and Lincoln spanning 125 games over three seasons. Follmer captained the Stars his final junior season in 2020-21.

Solar Bears 2026 Preseason Roster:

FORWARDS: Camaryn Baber, Tyler Bird, Aaron Luchuk, Luciano Wilson

DEFENSEMEN: Jarod Crespo, Tony Follmer, Colton Kammerer







ECHL Stories from July 23, 2026

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