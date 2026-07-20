Brandon Kruse Returns to the Pond for the 2026-27 Season

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Brandon Kruse returns for his fourth season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Kruse, from Saline, Michigan, re-signed with Toledo down the stretch last season, posting 15 points (1G, 14A), 12 penalty minutes, and a +1 in 23 regular season games, followed by tallying three points (2G, 1A), four penalty minutes, and a +3 in 11 playoff games. He has appeared in 165 games as a Walleye, collecting 110 points (28G, 82A), 110 penalty minutes, and a +31.

The 27-year-old has played in 234 ECHL games between Toledo and Newfoundland, accumulating 154 points (35G, 119A), 138 penalty minutes, and a +39. His pro debut came with Henderson of the AHL during 2021-22, picking up an assist, two penalty minutes, and a +1 in his three career AHL games. The former Vegas Golden Knights fifth round selection (#135, 2018) spent four seasons at Bowling Green State University and one season at Boston College, accumulating 168 points (41G, 127A) in 189 collegiate games prior to his pro career.







ECHL Stories from July 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.