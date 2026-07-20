South Carolina Stingrays and MUSC Health Announce Extension of Partnership

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays and MUSC Health announced today that they will extend their partnership as the team's official Healthcare, Hospital and Sports Medicine Provider.

The Sports Medicine Department at MUSC Health provides a multi-disciplinary care team for the Stingrays that has included Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Mike Pullen, Primary Care Sports Medicine Physicians, Dr. Shelli Ciandella and Dr. Matt Sherrier, Head Athletic Trainer, Julia Phillips, MAT, LAT, ATC, and Director of Sports Medicine, Michael Barr. In April, Phillips was named the ECHL's Athletic Trainer of the Year.

"MUSC Health has been an invaluable partner to our organization, and we're proud to continue that relationship as we head into our 34th season," said Rob Concannon, President of the South Carolina Stingrays. "Their sports medicine team keeps our players healthy and performing at their best, and their commitment to our community from the Cancer Awareness Game to Cool Ray's Kids Club reflects the same values we strive for as an organization."

"Caring for athletes requires a coordinated, team-based approach that supports both performance and long-term health," said Lee Leddy, M.D., chair of the Department of Orthopaedics and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and chief of the Musculoskeletal Integrated Center of Clinical Excellence at MUSC. "We're proud to partner with the Stingrays to provide comprehensive sports medicine care that helps keep players healthy, competitive and safely on the ice."

MUSC Health, the clinical enterprise of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), is committed to improving health outcomes for all South Carolinians. MUSC Health is South Carolina's leading academic health system- nationally recognized for innovation, patient- and family-centered care, and exceptional outcomes. For the 11th year in a row, U.S. News & World Report ranked MUSC Health University Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina in its 2025-26 Best Hospitals rankings.

In addition to other initiatives during the season, MUSC Health will continue to support and lead the annual Rays' Cancer Awareness game, a day bringing together fans and the community to honor and support those impacted by cancer.

Cool Ray's Kids Club will again be presented by MUSC Children's Health. The program is dedicated to fans 4 to 12 years old to enjoy Stingrays hockey with a more exclusive experience. Throughout the season, Stingrays players and Cool Ray also make frequent appearances at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, playing games, doing arts and crafts and enjoying time with pediatric patients, often leading to game night reunions.

The Stingrays are proud to continue their partnership with South Carolina's premier medical institution as the organization begins its 34th season of hockey in the Lowcountry. Visit muschealth.org to learn more about the care and services offered by MUSC Health.







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