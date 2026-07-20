Icemen Name Jason Ruff as Broadcast & Communications Coordinator

Published on July 20, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild are proud to announce that they have hired Jason Ruff as the team's new Broadcast and Communications Coordinator for the 2026-27 season.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to come to Jacksonville and be a part of the Icemen and the Zawyer Sports + Entertainment family," said Ruff. "The fans, the players, the organization, and the opportunity to tell meaningful stories that connect all three are second to none, and I am beyond thrilled to get started!"

A Chicago-area native, Ruff has spent the past five seasons with the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL, handling media relations, marketing, content creation, social media management, and broadcasting duties. He was the longest tenured man behind the microphone in the Rivermen's SPHL era, calling two President's Cup championships and three finals series overall while at Peoria's broadcast helm. This past season, the Rivermen were the most-watched SPHL team on FloHockey and have seen their viewership grow consistently over the last three seasons. Before coming to Peoria, Ruff spent three seasons in the junior hockey ranks with the Odessa Jackalopes of the North American Hockey League.

Ruff will lead all communications and media relations efforts for the Icemen. He will also serve as the main broadcast voice for all road games while partnering with longtime Icemen voice Arley Johnson for home games at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Ruff takes over the communications and media relations duties from Alex Reed, who had held the role since 2019. Reed will remain with Zawyer Sports as the Director of Team Services in the Hockey Operations Department.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jason to the Jacksonville Icemen family," said Icemen Executive Vice President Luke Nicholas. "As we continue to grow our team, connecting with our fans on a deeper level remains our top priority. Jason brings an incredible track record of dynamic storytelling and strategic media expertise. We know his energy and professional vision will elevate our broadcast quality and strengthen the bond between our team and the incredible hockey community here in Jacksonville."

Ruff is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he covered Spartan hockey for five seasons as a writer, producer, and show host for Impact Sports 88.9 FM "Behind the Mask" and as a play-by-play broadcaster and commentator for the Big Ten Network - Student U. While in college, Ruff also worked as a broadcast intern with the United States Hockey League's Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com







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