Productive Forward Adam McMaster Returns for a Second Season in Jacksonville

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Minnesota Wild and the AHL's Iowa Wild announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Adam McMaster for the 2026-27 season.

McMaster, 26, returns to the Icemen where he recorded 25 points in 31 games played last season. In total, McMaster registered 43 points (21g, 22a) during his rookie campaign last season split with the Icemen and Tulsa Oilers. He was acquired by Jacksonville in a trade with Tulsa in February.

The 5-11, 175-pound center began his pro career with the Oilers at the end of the 2024-25 season, posting three points (1g, 2a) in eight games. Prior to Tulsa, McMaster wrapped up his collegiate career at Acadia University (AUS) where he registered a career-best 22 points and 12 goals. He totaled 61 points (26g, 35a) during his four years at Acadia.

Prior to college, the Beamsville, Ontario resident had a productive junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) collecting 145 points (50g, 95a) in 254 career games.

The following is a list of players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2026-2027 season:

Jaden Condotta (D)

Trevor Griebel (D)

Jed Pietila (D)

Colby Ambrosio (F)

Adam McMaster (F)

Sasha Teleguine (F)

The Jacksonville Icemen open their 10th Anniversary Season on October 31st against the Atlanta Gladiators. Full and Partial Ticket plans are available by calling 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.