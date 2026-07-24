Thunder Agrees to Terms with Rookie Riley Bodnarchuk

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of rookie defenseman Riley Bodnarchuk for the 2026-27 season.

"I'm excited to add a player with Riley's size and hockey sense," stated Head Coach Travis Clayton. "He takes pride in making the first pass when it's time to transition and plays with an edge when it's time to defend. He will bring a physical game to our back end."

Bodnarchuk, 25, had a small taste of professional hockey last season after signing an Amateur Tryout with the Florida Everblades. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner had two assists in three games and added a fighting major.

He joined Florida after playing four seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The Okotoks, Alberta native played in 95 games for the Bulldogs, blocking 65 shots and was a steady defensive presence.

Bodnarchuk played four years of junior hockey in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. His final season came in 2021-22 and was named an alternate captain for the Okotoks Oilers. Bodnarchuk racked up 73 penalty minutes in 43 games to go along with 34 points (9g, 25a). In 151 career games in the AJHL, he finished with 75 points (17g, 58a) and 205 penalty minutes.

The schedule for the 2026-27 season is out, and we are counting down the days until Opening Night! Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we host the Tahoe Knight Monsters and help us celebrate our 35th anniversary season. Contact us today for more information.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2026-27 season. Lock in your seat for all of our 36 home games and catch all the action as we head into our 35th anniversary season.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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