Knight Monsters Announce New Colors Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, announced today their new colors ahead of the 2026-27 season.

The Knight Monsters will feature Sky Blue and Powder Blue on their logos and jerseys starting this upcoming season. The new blue colors will accompany Tahoe's signature 1645 Deep Black and Vegas Gold.

The new shades of blue represent the bright skies and crystal clear water that have become synonymous with the Lake Tahoe area.

"This new color change embraces the picturesque views of the Lake Tahoe area," Knight Monsters owner David Hodges said. "We're excited to see the community rally around this change, and we look forward to seeing everyone out at the rink for what will be an exciting season!"

Tahoe will debut the new jersey colors on Saturday, October 17, as they start their third season in the ECHL on the road against the Wichita Thunder.

The Knight Monsters open the 2026-27 season at home on Friday, October 23, as they take on the New Mexico Goatheads at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 2026-27 season are now available. For more information on becoming a 1645 Club Season Ticket Member, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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