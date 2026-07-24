Swamp Rabbits Sign Elite Scorer Blake Bennett

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that the team has signed fourth-year forward Blake Bennett ahead of the 2026-27 Season.

Bennett, the third newcomer announced to the roster and seventh overall, joins Trevor Janicke, Cade McNelly, and returners Jake Murray, Jack Brackett, Josh Zary, and Neil Shea.

Bennett heads to the Upstate following the conclusion of his third professional season. The 5'10", 185-pound forward spent the vast majority of the season with the Rapid City Rush, striking 22 times alongside 29 assists for 51 points in 56 games. On contract with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers, he was traded to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and then assigned to the Wheeling Nailers for the remainder of the campaign, adding 10 points (5g-5ast) in 12 regular season games. Bennett factored in an additional dozen games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, scoring four times as part of seven points in a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bennet reunites with Costello, who was his Associate Coach with the Rush in the 2024-25 Season. Under his guidance, he scored at nearly a two-points-per-game clip, blistering the Mountain Division with 27 goals and 52 points in 37 contests.

"I wanted to go somewhere where I know the players are taken care of. Having played for Spire with Rapid City previously, it's the best ownership group in the league and I know how top notch they operate. I've heard nothing but great things in Greenville and South itself, but if I'm being honest, there aren't many coaches you come by like Chad Costello. I wanted to play for him more than anything," Bennett said of coming to Greenville. "At this point in my career, I consider myself a veteran goal scorer. I like to score in big moments, help my team win big games, and all in all have fun doing it.

"For me, Coach Costello's belief really took me to another level. I needed another push from my coach, and he gave me that and the belief that I could be considered an MVP in this league. That set a fire under me tremendously," Bennett continued. "He makes you want to run through a wall, and he truly brought out the best in me in making a statement returning from Europe. All that said, my expectation under his guidance is playoffs at the minimum. We're trying to build a championship here, but it starts by getting back in the dance. To get there, I want to come in and be a great leader through example, create offense, do the right things every day, and bring a smile and some fun to the rink. I can't wait to meet everyone in Greenville this October."

"What more can you say about a player that is Blake Bennett's caliber? He's a tremendous asset everywhere he goes and he was a priority to bring to the Swamp Rabbits. We signed one of the most talented scorers in the entire ECHL, so I'm ecstatic to bring his firepower to our team," Chad Costello, Head Coach/GM of the Swamp Rabbits said of Bennett's signing. "We lacked offense a bit last season, and Benny is one of our answers to that: he has an elite shot, shows up when the team is in need, and follows through with consistent scoring. His talent is an absolute gamechanger and makes us better in every facet of the game. Fans, you're going to enjoy watching Blake's passion every night. His signing makes our hockey team immensely better."

From Grand Island, NY, Bennett, 27, enters his fourth season of hockey one goal shy of 100 in his career, which has spanned the ECHL, Denmark, and Germany. During his tenure in the "Premier 'AA' Hockey League", he's suited up 192 times for the Rush and Nailers, racking up 90 goals, 91 assists, and 181 points. Before turning professional, Bennett played three NCAA seasons with American International College, igniting the goal lamp 44 times with 72 total points in 80 games. As a Yellow Jacket, Bennett was a three-time AHA regular season champion, two-time tournament champion, 2022 All-Tournament Team and MVP selection, and a 2023 First-Team All-Star, finishing his career with back-to-back 20 goal campaigns. Bennett also went over a point-per-game in his lone NAHL season with the Corpus Christi IceRays, garnering 2019 South All-Star Team recognition.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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