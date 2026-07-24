Walleye Stay Funky with Reilly Funk for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Reilly Funk returns to the Walleye for his first full professional season after agreeing to terms for the 2026-27 ECHL season.

Funk, hailing from Portage, Manitoba, Canada, returns after posting seven points (3G, 4A), ten penalty minutes, and a +1 in 18 regular season games and appearing in all 12 playoff games, tallying four goals and 11 penalty minutes. The 25-year-old collected 20 points and 26 penalty minutes in 36 games as a fifth year-senior at Bemidji State University last season, after a four-year collegiate career at the University of Moncton.

The 6'3", 230-pound center played five collegiate seasons, beginning with three campaigns at Northern Michigan University, followed by transferring to Bemidji St. for his final two seasons. He netted 54 points (22G, 32A) and 78 penalty minutes in 113 collegiate games. Prior to his collegiate career, he played two USHL seasons (2019-21) with the Youngstown Phantoms, wearing the "C" in his second season (2020-21) and accumulated 40 points (18G, 22A) and 96 penalty minutes in 80 games.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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