Gladiators Sign Forward Max Neill

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Nashville Predators and the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, announced on Thursday via the team's YouTube channel that the team has signed forward Max Neill for the 2026-27 season.

The Gladiators acquired Max Neill from the Bloomington Bison to complete a trade that sent defenseman Brenden Datema to the Bison on October 14th. Neill, 25, suited up for just two games with Bloomington last season due to injury, after logging 5 goals in 32 games for the Bison in the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6'1", 190-pound forward played two seasons of collegiate hockey, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist at Lindenwood University in 2022-23; and 10 goals and 9 assists at the University of Waterloo in 2023-24. The native of Portage La Prairie, MB, made his professional debut in the 2023-24 season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he notched two assists in 17 games.

"Max has had a tough run of injuries the last couple seasons, but he is healthy and eager to make an impact," said Gladiators' Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations, Matt Ginn. "He is a big, physical body that is hard to play against. He goes to the dirty areas and uses his big frame to his advantage," he continued. "We're excited to add Max and look forward to the impact he will bring to the lineup.

The Gladiators will be announcing player signings LIVE on the Atlanta Gladiators YouTube channel! Subscribe for exclusive content and stay up to date with the latest signings as the 2026-27 roster takes shape with live announcements on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:00 PM EST.

The Gladiators open the 2026-27 campaign on October 17th at Gas South Arena when they host the Norfolk Admirals! Secure your seats with a season ticket package by calling our sales hotline at 770-497-5100!

Follow the Gladiators on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, and YouTube to stay up to date with all the latest news and events during the offseason.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

Gladiators Sign Forward Max Neill - Atlanta Gladiators

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