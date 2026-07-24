Goatheads Sign Defenseman Brandon Chabrier

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

New Mexico Goatheads News Release







The New Mexico Goatheads have added another piece to their inaugural blue line, signing defenseman Brandon Chabrier to an ECHL contract for the 2026-27 season.

Chabrier joins the Goatheads after a standout four-year career at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 133 games and recorded 49 points (7 goals, 42 assists). During his time with the Black Bears, Maine reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons.

The Bayville, New York native also spent three seasons (2022-25) at Maine alongside fellow Goatheads forward Lynden Breen, giving the pair plenty of familiarity before reuniting in New Mexico.

"Brandon is a good skater who moves the puck exceptionally well, makes smart decisions under pressure, and has the ability to quickly transition defense into offense," said Head Coach Zack Stortini. "Just as importantly, he's a selfless player who takes pride in defending. He's willing to block shots, compete in the hard areas, and do the little things that help teams win. We're excited to add a player with his character and work ethic to our group."

Chabrier's best offensive season came in 2023-24, when he posted career highs with six goals, 16 assists, and 22 points in 37 games. He wrapped up his collegiate career with 12 assists in 31 games as a senior before signing with the Maine Mariners, where he made his professional debut and recorded his first pro point in four games.

Before arriving at Maine, Chabrier spent three seasons in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Madison Capitols, developing into one of Hockey East's most dependable two-way defensemen.

Chabrier becomes the latest player to join the Goatheads' inaugural roster as the club continues building toward its first season in franchise history.

The Goatheads open the 2026-27 regular season on Friday, Oct. 16, against the Idaho Steelheads at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Season tickets, half-season plans, quarter-season plans, group outings, and single-game tickets are available now. For more information or to secure your seats for the inaugural season, visit NMGoatheads.com or call 505-891-7313 .







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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