Lions Add Forward Kaleb Ergang

Published on July 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announced today that the club has signed forward Kaleb Ergang for the 2026-27 season.

Last season, the Spruce Grove, Alberta native appeared in 50 games with the Manchester Storm of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) in England, recording nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points.

Following the conclusion of his collegiate career in 2024-25, Ergang made his professional debut with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. He collected three goals and six assists for nine points in 13 games.

Prior to turning pro, the 25-year-old spent four seasons with the Ferris State University Bulldogs (NCAA) in Michigan. During his final collegiate campaign in 2024-25, the 5-foot-10 right winger enjoyed the best offensive season of his NCAA career, posting six goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 35 games.

Before joining the NCAA ranks, Ergang played two seasons with the Whitecourt Wolverines of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL), two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers, and also appeared in four games with his hometown Spruce Grove Saints in the same league. He enjoyed a standout 2020-21 campaign, totaling 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 70 games.

Ergang shared his excitement about joining the organization. "I'm extremely excited to be joining the Lions for the upcoming season! I can't wait to play in front of the loyal fans and experience the atmosphere at the Colisée Vidéotron. It will be an honour to play with such a great organization. See you soon, Lions fans!"

At 25 years old, Ergang becomes the 11th player to join the Lions for the 2026-27 season, joining Anthony Beauregard, Mathias Laferrière, Landon Fuller, Édouard Charron, Jake Gravelle, Christopher Inniss, Mathieu Bizier, Isaac Dufort, Théo Gueurif and Sean Gulka.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at the Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season and half-season memberships, as well as Flex Packs, are available now at lions3r.com or by contacting a Lions ticket representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 24, 2026

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